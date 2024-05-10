Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CART. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Maplebear stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 304,355 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

