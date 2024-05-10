Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Perficient were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,873 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.