Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Tanger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SKT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

