Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

