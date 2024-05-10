Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $859,000 Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 26.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

