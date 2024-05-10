Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 171,238 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.