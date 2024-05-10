Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brady were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Brady by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Brady by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Stock Up 0.5 %

BRC stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

