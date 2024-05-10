Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 134 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Plexus by 93.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $439,284.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $75,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,228 shares of company stock worth $3,530,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Plexus Trading Up 0.4 %

PLXS opened at $107.43 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.