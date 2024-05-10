Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 137 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

IIPR stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

