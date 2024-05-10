Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 235 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

