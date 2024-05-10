Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 469 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.69 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

