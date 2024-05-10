Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 867 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.