Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 1,314.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.9 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

