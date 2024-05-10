MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

MasTec Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,970,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7,110.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 354,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

