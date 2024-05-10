Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP John Warren Sullivan Sells 893 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Matson stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $115.00. 14,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,948. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

MATX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Matson by 25.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 71.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

