Maxim Group Increases Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $6.00

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 52,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,663. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Paysign has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 25,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $77,252.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,761,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,746,707.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 54,183 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $160,923.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,153,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,275,895. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 25,082 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $77,252.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,761,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,746,707.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 476,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,208. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paysign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Paysign by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Paysign by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

