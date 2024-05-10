McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 3.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 16,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,260,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $373,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average of $282.69. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

