Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.20

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 31229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $702.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

