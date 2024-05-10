Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 66,944 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

