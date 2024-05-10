Metal (MTL) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Metal (MTL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Metal has a total market cap of $122.25 million and $29.77 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

