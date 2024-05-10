Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Issues Earnings Results

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Metallus Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTUS traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 554,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,358. Metallus has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32.

Insider Transactions at Metallus

In other news, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 17,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $346,347.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $820,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 17,354 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $353,500.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,300 shares in the company, valued at $15,079,911. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $346,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,842.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

