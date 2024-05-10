Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$68,500.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00.
Methanex Trading Up 3.4 %
MX opened at C$68.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.57 and a twelve month high of C$69.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.3199412 EPS for the current year.
Methanex Increases Dividend
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 7 Stocks Surged Double-Digits and Have Double-Digits to Go
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- New Highs in Sight For Symbotic and its AI Warehouse Automation
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.