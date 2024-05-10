Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$68,500.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Trading Up 3.4 %

MX opened at C$68.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.57 and a twelve month high of C$69.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.3199412 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

About Methanex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

