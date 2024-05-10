Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,290.42 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,411.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,282.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

