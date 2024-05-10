MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,202,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 98,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

