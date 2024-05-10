Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,515,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $15,172,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 96.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 94,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 187,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

