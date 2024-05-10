MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MFICL opened at $25.34 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40.
About MidCap Financial Investment
