Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 277.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,021. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.72.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

