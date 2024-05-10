Mizuho Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $130.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

BIDU opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

