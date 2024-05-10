Mizuho Increases ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $12.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $6.93 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

