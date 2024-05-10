Mizuho Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $29.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE LTH opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

