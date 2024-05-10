Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $186,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Moderna by 408.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

