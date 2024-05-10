ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of ModivCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

ModivCare Stock Up 2.2 %

MODV opened at $26.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $381.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $703.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ModivCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 134.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

