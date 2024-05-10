Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.53. 164,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

