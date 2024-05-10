Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Saria Tseng Sells 869 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,521 shares in the company, valued at $140,433,560.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MPWR opened at $708.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.69 and its 200-day moving average is $622.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

