Moonbeam Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $256.56 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00056825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,118,028,616 coins and its circulating supply is 860,011,361 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

