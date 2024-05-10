Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 62.81%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 26,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

