Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 62.81%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 4.1 %

MSDL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.36. 26,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

