Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.