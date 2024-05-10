Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

