Morgan Stanley Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $53.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of MIRM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,927. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.