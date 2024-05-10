Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 64.2% in April

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 115,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,658. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 188.90% and a negative return on equity of 209.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.