Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Murphy USA has increased its dividend by an average of 83.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $17.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.38. 316,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $268.69 and a twelve month high of $435.92.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

