Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $82,000.00 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $418.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.69 and a 12 month high of $430.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

