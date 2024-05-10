Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.
Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.51.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,860. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
