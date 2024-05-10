Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

