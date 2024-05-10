Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $137.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,910. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,750 shares of company stock worth $31,864,820. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

