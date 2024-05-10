Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $95.55 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,177,444.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,864,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

