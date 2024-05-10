National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

EFX stock opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$862.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.91. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$11.03.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

