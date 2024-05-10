National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$116.00 at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$109.00 to C$116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$108.58.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.848222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.
Insider Activity
In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
