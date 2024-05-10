National Bankshares Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$52.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.61.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$1.61 on Friday, hitting C$42.97. 302,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,465. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.93 and a one year high of C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

