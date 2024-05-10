National Bankshares Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

T stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,348. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.37. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0008941 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

